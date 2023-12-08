Zahara’s sisters go on shopping spree with her cards while she’s in ICU

Two of South African musician Zahara’s siblings, Lumka and Bandezwa Mkutukana, reportedly went on a shopping spree with their bedridden sister’s bank cards, despite knowing that the family was struggling to cover all her hospital bills.

The two, who were reportedly occupying a property owned by Zahara (real name Bulelwa Mkutukana) and her husband Mpho Xaba in Johannesburg have since been sent packing back to the Eastern Cape.

According to a source that spoke to Zimoja, the pair went on the shopping spree when Zahara was admitted in hospital with a liver ailment that landed her in ICU.

“The two sisters went shopping while their sister lay in a hospital bed fighting for her life. They went to Small Street, downtown Jozi where they bought all the fake brands from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Diesel and other brands.

“For them, shopping at those dingy shops made them feel like they were shopping in Dubai, Paris or New York. They got some cheap make-up too. Their bags were full of fake material,” said the source.

According to Zimoja, Xaba banned the two sisters from seeing the bedridden singer after he heard them discussing her life insurance policy.

Zahara’s manager Oyama Dyosiba, seemed to confirm the allegations when contacted for comment.

“I am shocked that you know about this, unfortunately, I cannot comment on the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile Lumka, one of Zahara’s sisters, refused to comment.

“Ask your source bhuti,” she reportedly said before hanging up.