Mr Ugly Zimbabwe winner Mison Sere ‘dies while relieving himself’ – report

Four time Mr Ugly Zimbabwe winner Mison Sere collapsed and died while he was relieving himself at a family house in Mabvuku, with his death linked to the abuse of drugs and alcohol.

A family spokesperson, Danny Sere, told H-Metro that the 51-year-old had been showing signs of mental instability recently.

“Mison has been abusing drugs and drinking illicit alcohol for some time. At one time, he would show signs of mental disturbances due to drugs,” said Danny.

Known as a larger than life character, Sere was now reportedly going around the neighborhood in search of funerals, where he might get free booze.

“At one time, he would show signs of mental disturbances due to drugs. He would move around looking for houses where people are gathered for funerals. There was no funeral gathering around Mabvuku, which he didn’t attend, just for beer only.

“He would spend more than three days camped at a funeral. Chainyanyorwadza ndechekuti ainwa tudoro utwu asinakudya,” said Danny.

Sere won the title of “ugliest person” four times, beating inaugural winner, William Masvinu.

His 2015 win was marked with disturbances, with some contesting that he was too ‘handsome’ to be counted among the contestants.

They said he only had missing teeth and should not be among the ugly contestants.