“I’m ready to perform again” – L’vovo Derrango stage ready after stroke

South African kwaito kingpin L’vovo Derrango says he is ready to perform again, after a year spent on the sidelines on doctor’s orders after suffering a stroke last December.

In an interview with Sunday World, Derrango said his road to recovery had been long and hard, as he was initially meant to take to the stage in July but was stopped by his doctor.

“I haven’t taken to the stage since December [2022]. This year during the Durban July [horse racing event], I had to pull out from performing due to doctor’s orders. So, I now thought it is fair for me to let the organisers and promoters know that I’m ready to perform again,” he said.

Derrango said thus far, a lot of people had expressed their desire to see him again on stage following his hiatus.

“Please book me in your establishments. I was just letting them [event organisers] know that we have songs out. If you look at my social media platforms, this announcement made people to open up. They are happy with what I said and they want me to be booked for gigs,” he said.

Derrango said getting back on stage would serve as a getaway to other avenues in showbiz, including acting, which he had eagerly taken up before his stroke.

“Taking on the stage will prepare me to get ready to go back to acting, as I was progressively getting used to it.”

Derrango has in the past spoken about the lifestyle changes he has had to make after suffering a stroke.

“A stroke is tiring. There are things that you are not able to do, and you need to adjust to a new life that you are not used to. You can’t drive yourself or attend some of these events.

“You must depend on someone. It has been a long journey. Many things have changed, and I view life differently. I now know that it’s important to go to the gym and eat well,” he said.