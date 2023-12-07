Mother of Palestinian ambassador to Zimbabwe killed by Israeli bombs

The mother to Palestinian ambassador to Zimbabwe, Tamer Almassri was on Tuesday killed at her home in Khan Younis city in the Gaza Strip during an attack by Israeli forces, the embassy has said.

Embassy media and public relations officer Munyaradzi Munaro on Thursday confirmed the death of Almassri’s mother.

“With deep sorrow and grief, I regret to inform you that the mother of the Ambassador of Palestine to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri, was martyred on Tuesday afternoon due to the Israeli apartheid occupation army’s savage and indiscriminate bombardment of their residential area Khan Younis.

“May Allah, the almighty, give her mercy and accept her in the highest levels of paradise and bestow on her family solace, patience and comfort for their loss. To Allah we belong, unto him we return, may her soul rest in peace,” said Munaro.

Khan Younis is a city in the southern Gaza strip.

The deceased was in Zimbabwe as a member of the ambassador’s family for nine months until May this year.

The latest fighting between Hamas and Israel in Gaza broke out in October after the militant Palestinian group launched a surprise raid on parts of Israel, killing over a thousand and kidnapping hundreds.

Vowing to annihilate Hamas, Israel has since launched a massive aerial and ground assault on Gaza, which has killed thousands of people and destroyed homes and infrastructure.

To date, over 16 400 Palestinians have been killed in onslaught, 75 percent of whom are children and women, while thousands have been displaced. New Ziana