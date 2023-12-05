Kangara’s impressive new toys, mogul splurges over US$2million on cars

Three years after the death of his father, Darlington Kangara seems intent on following his flamboyant late father’s footsteps, with a recent splurge of over $2million on vehicles signaling his intention of joining Zimbabwe’s class of high spending businessmen with a love for expensive fancy toys.

Some of the new machines that now grace the businessman and music promoter’s garage include a G-Wagon, a Maybach, a BMW740i and a McLaren.

Kangara, a reputed buyer and seller of gold around Bindura, is also reportedly the owner of Kangara Resort, located in Arcadia Dam.

The son of late Bindura gold dealer, Kudzanai Kangara, who succumbed to Covid-19 at a Chitungwiza medical facility in 2021, it appears the apple did not fall from the tree.

Commonly known as Boss Kangara, a name that his son seems to have inherited, the man was reportedly cash flush, with his lifestyle, punctuated by a fleet of top-of-the-range vehicles and appetizingly well refurbished houses, speaking volumes about his riches.

On his death, unconfirmed reports from neighbours said he had bought over 10 houses in the same street and had started renovating them to meet his desired standards.

Inside his yard, mourners were greeted by a range of upmarket vehicles including a Range Rover, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, Mercedes Benz X-Class, a McLaren, among many other Toyota brands such as Prados and Land Cruisers.

It was reported that each time he bought a new “big boys’ toy”, he would throw US dollar bills on the streets of Bindura.