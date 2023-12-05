Zimbabwean filmmaker Violet Avoid commits suicide a day after birthday

Philippines-based Zimbabwean filmmaker Violet Avoid has reportedly committed suicide, after ingesting poison only a day after she celebrated her 33rd birthday.

It is thought that depression led to Avoid taking her own life.

Two months ago, Avoid, who once appeared in the Malowe music video by Andy Muridzo and Jeetaz Band, posted a video on Facebook that detailed her fight against depression.

In the video, which has since gone viral following her death, the filmmaker detailed how she had been raped in her workplace leading to a pregnancy that she tried to hide from her husband.

Avoid said she was unaware who had raped her, as she only discovered the next morning following a drunken binge.

Her husband, who had been away for a few months when the incident occurred and thus could not be responsible for the pregnancy, had grown suspicious of her, leading to a confrontation that saw Avoid’s workplace boss intervening and seriously injuring her husband in the violent confrontation that followed.

Avoid, who was arrested following the incident and was only released when her boss surrendered himself, took care of her husband during his stay in hospital. However, he told her to pack her bags and leave their matrimonial home when he was discharged.

Avoid subsequently found a job and accommodation at the Seventh Day Adventist church, where she was now working as a farmer.

According to H-Metro, Avoid was in the process of filing for divorce.

“She was in the process of filing for divorce and was facing some cyber bullying. She was now based in China after relocating from Philippines. She left behind four kids, three girls and a boy,” a source told the tabloid.

In her last message on Facebook, thought to have been posted seven hours before she took her life, Avoid was in search of proofreaders.

“We care for our friends, we feel the need to protect them and sometimes they don’t see it. Instead they take things for granted not seeing the danger at play that not only affects them but also the one who is fighting to protect them.

“If they say they do not care about dying yet they claim that if they die they will not rest then they contradict themselves. Wouldn’t it be logical to sign out before sinking in the inevitable danger? Maybe then they would realize that not everything is worth taking for granted,” she wrote.