Pius Jamba Mukandi convicted of killing CCC activist Moreblessing Ali

HARARE – The High Court on Monday found Pius Jamba Mukandi guilty of the murder of opposition CCC activist Moreblessing Ali in Seke, Chitungwiza, in June last year.

Justice Esther Muremba, who delivered her five-hour long judgement, deferred announcing the sentence for Mukandi to December 20 this year.

“From his warned and cautioned statement the accused admitted he killed the deceased. The statement having been correctly confirmed by the magistrate, means the accused is guilty” the judge said.

The judge also said the “indications point to the accused as the person who committed the murder.”

“We are satisfied that the accused is the person who killed the deceased because he was the last person to be seen with the deceased.

“He even admitted that he walked with her for two kilometres. To allege that there were two men who followed behind them and that he left her after she collapsed to drunkenness is just a story.”

“Moreblessing Ali had disappeared from the face of the earth. It was not a case of mistaken identity. You were wearing a yellow t-shirt, not a red one as you wanted the court to believe.

“The State witnesses impressed the court as credible witnesses. They gave corroborating evidence.

“The accused said he did not assault the deceased at Chibanguza Night Club but evidence shows that he indeed assaulted her,” said the judge while Jamba shook his head in dispute.

“On the fateful night, you were aggressive. Evidence led from state witnesses shows that you were violent and no one was able to restrain you from hitting the deceased.

“People feared for their lives. Kirina Mayironi even sneaked and went home while her friend was attacked.

“It is common cause that the accused and the deceased interacted and their interaction was not positive.

“It is also common cause that Ali did not go home after drinking at the nightclub on May 24.

“Her body was found on 11 June dumped in a disused well, a place approximately 6 kilometres from where she was last seen alive.

“The person who discovered the body was the accused’s mother.

“You (Jamba) never disputed that the clothes belonged to Ali.

“We take note that this was not disputed in your evidence. If it was not you who killed her, you would not have explained that the knife is blue.

“The accuracy you described the knife leaves no doubt that you are the one who used it to dismember the body of the deceased.

“Your defence was not that strong to deny the allegations. The defence should have all material details that would be important to exonerate you.

“In a murder trial, you should state from the onset if you dispute the identity of the alleged victim,” the judge added.