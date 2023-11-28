Sierra Leone violence: Sunday attacks were part of coup attempt – minister

Sierra Leone’s government has designated Sunday’s disorder, in which armed men attacked institutions in the capital city, as an attempted coup.

The information minister said that gunmen had tried to “subvert and overthrow” the government on Sunday.

The assailants attacked a military barracks and prisons, freeing around 2,000 inmates, the authorities said.

At least 19 people, comprising security forces and a civilian, died in the violence.

“The incident was a failed attempted coup. The intention was to illegally subvert and overthrow a democratically elected government,” Information Minister Chernoh Bah said on Tuesday.

“The attempt failed, and plenty of the leaders are either in police custody or on the run. We will try to capture them and bring them to the full force of the laws of Sierra Leone.”

Several countries in West and Central Africa are under military rule after a series of recent coups. These include Sierra Leone’s neighbour Guinea as well as Mali, Niger and Chad.

The political situation in Sierra Leone has been tense since June when President Julius Maada Bio was re-elected – narrowly missing out on the need to have a run-off.

The result was rejected by the main opposition candidate and questioned by international partners, including the United States and the European Union.

In August, a number of soldiers were arrested and accused of plotting a coup against the president. BBC News