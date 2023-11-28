High Court finds Job Sikhala not guilty of obstructing course of justice

The High Court has overturned the conviction and sentencing of former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala and found him not guilty on the charge of obstructing justice.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) which deployed lawyers on behalf of the pro-democracy activist confirmed the development.

“We have overturned the conviction and sentence of Hon. Job Sikhala, who had been convicted for obstruction and defeating the course of justice. Join us in thanking our dedicated and tireless lawyers Jeremiah Bamu Harrison Nkomo and Advocate Mutero,” ZLHR said.

Sikhala who has been in prison for over a year will not be released. He is facing other charges including allegations of inciting public violence to avenge the murder of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali.

The CCC demanded his release saying he is a political prisoner.

“The High Court of Zimbabwe has ruled that both the conviction and sentencing of Hon Job Sikhala is illegal. He was falsely convicted by the magistrate court. He is a political prisoner and must be released,” the party’s deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba said.

Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa, in May, fined Sikhala US$600 following his conviction for obstructing the course of justice. He would face six months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

During mitigation, before sentencing, Sikhala denied any wrongdoing.

“My life has been without blame.

“I have spent half a century in this country and have lived within the strict confines of the law and I believe in a saying that where there is law there is a remedy. I have never taken the law into my own hands and I do not wish to see the law being turned into an oppressive tool,” he said.