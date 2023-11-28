Biti accuses Chamisa of creating parody accounts to tarnish his name

An alleged rift between opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa and his former deputy Tendai Biti is increasingly seeping into the public domain after the former Finance Minister accused his boss of directing party activists to create parody social media accounts to link him to self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

This comes after a tweet was shared on X claiming Biti had a meeting with Tshabangu at Crowne Plaza hotel in Harare.

“Just after my interview on ZBC, I had dinner with one of our decorated change champions and learned man Hon Biti at Crowne Plaza, as he is a victim of dictatorship, we deliberated on pertinent issues that will add value to our struggle for democracy, transparency and constitutionalism,” the account registered in Tshabangu’s name claimed.

Just after my interview on ZBC,I had a dinner with one of our decorated Change Champions and learned man Hon Biti @Crown Plaza,as he’s a victim of dictatorship,we deliberated on pertinent issues that will add value to our Struggle for democracy,transparency and constitutionalism. pic.twitter.com/X7oWPVsbjM — Sengezo Tshabangu (@SengezoTsh17075) November 27, 2023

Speaking to NewsDay, Biti openly accused “Chamisa and his team” of creating parody accounts to tarnish his name.

“I’m not interested. That account must be a parody account that was created by Chamisa and his team. Just check it. I have not met Tshabangu and let me repeat that I am not interested,” Biti said.

Biti and top opposition leader Welshman Ncube have been accused of sponsoring the recall of dozens of CCC MPs and councillors.

It is alleged that they want to force Chamisa to the table following the chaotic nomination process which resulted in their loss during preparations for the 2023 harmonised general elections.

Chamisa believes that Tshabangu is an imposter. He also claims that Zanu-PF is involved in the controversial recalls of his members.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since declared December 9 as the date for the holding of by-elections.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said: “It is unwise for anybody who purports to be a democratic to associate themselves with Tshabangu,” Mkwananzi said.

It is the opposition party’s belief that Zanu-PF is also sponsoring recalls of CCC members to fight for the attainment of a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

With enough numbers in the National Assembly, Mnangagwa is reportedly aiming to amend the Constitution to allow himself a third term in opposition.