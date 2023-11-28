Three family members in court for US$100k extortion from ‘alleged thief’

Three members of a family were arrested for extortion after they forced the complainant to part with US$100 000 so that they would not report him to the police after suspecting him of having stolen the money in South Africa.

The trio of Emmanuel Ngorima (38, Elizabeth Nyamande (35) and Evernice Nyamande (30) appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa who remanded them to January 31 on US$500 bail.

The state represented by Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that the trio received information that the complainant (who is not named in court papers) was in possession of a large sum of money he had stolen from an unknown person in South Africa.

It is alleged that the trio approached the complainant and demanded US$100 000 cash so that they would not report him to the police.

The state alleged that the complainant gave the trio money and some of it was used to buy motor vehicles.

The detectives from CID Homicide conducted investigations leading to the recovery of a Mazda Atenza from Elizabeth Nyamande, Toyota Corolla Axio from Evernice Nyamande and Toyota Corolla together with US$ 2000 from Ngorima .

All the property was bought by money from extortion.