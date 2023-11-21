Police name five more victims from Bulawayo-Beitbridge road accident

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of five more people who died from a tragic road accident that killed 22 people last week at the 27km peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway.

A South Africa-bound Toyota Quantum commuter omnibus collided head-on with a DAF truck and everyone who was in the commuter omnibus was killed on the spot, while the driver of the DAF truck and his passenger were injured.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi issued a statement last night confirming the deaths of;

Thandiwe Dubani (41) of New Lobengula, Bukekile Tshuma (24) of Entumbane and Gracious Dube (28), of Cowdray Park, all from Bulawayo as well as Velaphi Ndebele (40) and Nkosiyabo Ndebele (3), from Zhombe were the latest victims to be identified.

Nyathi said the other two victims were yet to be identified by their next of kin.

The accident happened barely less than 24 hours after two separate similar ones occurred killing nine people.

On Thursday last week President Emmerson Mnangagwa issued his condolences to the deceased families saying that “Zimbabwe does not deserve this at all, let alone such a bloody beginning to this year’s festive season.”

“The death of 22 Zimbabweans in a head-on collision along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway on Tuesday night left me horrified and heart-broken,” Mnangagwa said.

“What adds to the horror is that this accident comes barely days after two separate similar ones in which nine innocent lives also perished. Zimbabwe does not deserve this at all, let alone such a bloody beginning to this year’s festive season,” the President said.