Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of rape and abuse by ex-girlfriend Cassie

Singer and actress Cassie has filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing him of sex trafficking and sexual assault, according to court documents filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan.

Casandra Ventura – known as Cassie in the music industry – claimed that when she was 19, Diddy began abusive techniques.

She alleges in the filing that she was trafficked, raped and viciously beaten by Combs during the course of their relationship.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Ventura said in a statement.

“With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.”

Combs’ attorney, Ben Brafman, issued a statement on his client’s behalf, saying the rapper “vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.”

“For the past six months, Mr. Combs, has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail,” Brafman’s statement said.

“Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation and seeking a payday.”