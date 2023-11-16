‘So if you plan against me, I will get to know’, Mnangagwa warns enemies

In a move that seemingly confirms massive factionalism in the ruling Zanu PF party, President Emmerson Mnangagwa told his enemies that he is the “godfather” of all systems which can be used for conspiracy against him, hence he ‘knows everything’.

Amid allegations that Mnangagwa is planning to unpopularly adjust the presidential term limit, reports are emerging in political circles that the Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is in a major succession rift with his boss.

It is believed that, after the 2017 military coup that ousted the late former President Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa promised Chiwenga that he would only serve two terms and allow the former Army General to take over.

But a succession dispute has allegedly erupted following indications that Mnangagwa wants to defy the plan and extend the presidential term limit following his controversial victory in the recently held harmonised general elections.

While all these conspiracy theories are being raised, Mnangagwa has come in the open seemingly telling his enemies that he controls all security systems that he created when he was the State Security Minister during Mugabe’s reign.

“I have been Minister of State Security for a long time. So, most of the systems in Zimbabwe, I created them. They always remember who their godfather is. So if you plan against me, I will get to know,” Mnangagwa said while addressing a recent event.

The President’s statement caused mixed reactions among the public with many claiming that Mnangagwa is threatening his opponents against initiating any plans to fight for his removal.

Walter Mzembi, a former cabinet Minister who fled the country during the military coup, claims that Mnangagwa’s statements are meant to silence enemies.

“This is more a response to false intelligence reports but they are a convenient excuse to heighten repression and clamp down on imaginary enemies.

“This is what triggered Gukurahundi under the same Security Minister’s tenure ; inventing threats and enemies and it usually happens out of fear when one knows he is not taking a country in the right direction and you are inflicting too much unnecessary pain on a people and in fact is more a factional response than to a national security threat,” Mzembi said.

Instead of nurturing fictionalism, Mzembi urged Mnangagwa to unite the nation.

“Peace be with you Mr President, unite the people, seek unity of purpose, increase empathy levels and do unto others as you would like them to do unto you. Don’t believe everything on your desk you will go nuts,” he said.