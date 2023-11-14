fbpx
In Pictures: Uebert Angel meets up with King Mswati III

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's envoy and ambassador at large to Europe and the Americas, Uebert Angel was in Eswatini over the weekend where he met King Mswati III.
The Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church founder conducted a private preaching for the King and members of his family at their End of Year Gathering on Saturday.

He also took time to visit one of the projects being run by King Mswati III’s son, Prince Lindani, who was in October this year appointed Member of Parliament (MP) in the House of Assembly.

