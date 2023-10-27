‘I went into therapy’ – Busiswa Gqulu speaks on mental health struggles

Bubbly South African musician Busiswa Gqulu has admitted that she sought therapy after the birth of her son, as she struggled with mental and self-esteem issues that forced her off the stage.

Busiswa had seemingly disappeared from the face of the entertainment scene, leading some fans to speculate on what had become of her since the birth of her son.

In an interview on MetroFM’s The Touchdown show, Busiswa said she had struggled to come to terms with her new body following the birth of her son.

“I went through a lot since Kgosi came onto this earth. I know a lot of people have been saying I’m quiet. I haven’t been feeling like making happy music. I have been making music and thank God I can do that all the time,” she said.

“But now I’m happier, I’m thinner, I’m sexier. When my son was born I was at my heaviest and I wasn’t happy, I was performing because my songs were popping. The only thing that kept me going was my baby boy. Being a mom has elevated me. I want to be fit for myself.”

Busiswa said she had sought therapy during her year-long hiatus from the music industry.

“I try to speak with my friends and my family, I went into therapy, and I use the gym also as a way to listen to my own thoughts. I spend a lot of time talking to my son as well. He surprises me when he talks about me or when we are sharing thoughts, he also gives me a lot of enlightenment,” she said.