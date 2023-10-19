SA actress Tebogo Thobejane survives alleged assassination attempt

South African actress Tebogo Thobejane says she was the victim of an assassination attempt after three men reportedly pulled up and shot at her car on a recent night out.

Thobejane, who owns an upmarket strip club in Sandton, told Zimoja that her friend is currently in hospital after being hit by the bullets fired at their car.

“We had a great evening; I was with my friend in the car and we were driving home around 11 PM when three men pulled up in what looked like a florist vehicle and there was a white Audi following us.

“They shot at us and the bullet scrapped me on my back, it missed and hit my friend who is currently in hospital,” she said.

Thobejane said she did not believe that the assailants wanted to kill her.

“It did not look like it was a robbery or an attempted hijacking. I have my suspicions- it looked like a hit. We are blessed to be alive, but my friend is in hospital and I am trying to recover from the trauma.

“I knew some people didn’t like me but I did not expect someone to shoot me or to want to kill me. Is it the money? Is it the club? This has become very unsafe. I am a mother, who will take care of my son if anything were to happen to me?”

Thobejane, who has been travelling around the globe for a year, said she had left Mzansi when she felt that the country had become too toxic for her.

“I hated it here. I just wanted to live in a place where there is peace, and I can make my money without intimidation and threats,” she said.