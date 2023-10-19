CCC not ruling out possible protests over “flawed” August 23 elections

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Deputy Spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba on Wednesday said the party is not ruling out the possibility of demonstrations against the recently held harmonised general elections whose outcome was widely disputed.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa lost the August 23 presidential race with 44% against ruling Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 52,6%. The opposition rejected the results citing that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) rigged the process in favour of Mnangagwa.

The polls were marred by massive irregularities including voter suppression, intimidation and interference by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) through a shadowy Zanu-PF aligned organisation called Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ).

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) concluded that the plebiscite fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. SADC, however, urged the disputing parties to seek domestic legal remedies to resolve their conflict.

There have been claims on social media that the opposition is contemplating to launch massive demonstrations across the country to force authorities to institute a fresh election supervised by SADC.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Siziba said the CCC would not rule out people’s plans for demonstrations.

“We have spoken solemnly that citizens have a constitutional right to demonstrate their frustrations on the flawed August 23 elections,” he said.

“We continue steadfastly with our various programmes to ensure we remedy the current constitutional crisis.

“Zimbabweans as I have mentioned earlier have to register their displeasure at how the elections are being held as enshrined in section 59 of the Constitution.”

The CCC believes that Zimbabwe is in a constitutional crisis following the controversial recall of its 15 MPs and 17 councillors by a controversial politician, Sengezo Tshabangu, who is styling himself as the party’s interim Secretary-General.

The party believes that Tshabangu is an imposter who was sponsored by Zanu-PF in its quest to attain a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.

The recalled lawmakers have since dragged Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda and Tshabangu to court over the matter.

Chamisa last week directed his remaining MPs, Senators and councillors to disengage from government business for 14 days until the recalled members are reinstated.