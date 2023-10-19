Toyota dealership company in Harare loses US$2,1 million to manager

A sales manager with Mike Harris Toyota, a company that sells Toyota vehicles and parts has been arrested and appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing fraud and money laundering charges involving US$2,1 million.

Shankman Ben (51) who was represented by Tapson Dzvetero and Allen Masiye appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa who granted him US$500 bail.

According to the court papers, during the period extending from December 1, 2020 to 19 September 2023 and during the course of his duties, accused mooted an idea to defraud the complainant.

Pursuant to his plan, accused during the course of duty and at Mike Harris Toyota, Harare, received cash payments and invoiced the complainant’s customers with doctored invoices which had the complainant’s letterhead.

He did not surrender the money received from the customers and enter such transactions in the system, but went onto procure the motor vehicles from African Mobile Solutions [AMS], Dubai, United Arab Emirates , using third party payments on the pretext that it was Mike Harris Toyota buying the motor vehicles.

lt is further alleged that while using complainant’s dealership, accused went on to procure several vehicles leading to deductions from the complainant’s bank account.

He did not register these transactions in the company’s standard operating procedures, with the intention of prejudicing the complainant of the money/sales it was supposed to realize and quality service to its customers.

The complainant tried to purchase motor vehicles from AMS and was informed that, its bank account which is used for purchase of motor vehicles had arrears.

They then checked the transactions and discovered that they were not aware of 27 motor vehicles which were purchased using its dealership and bank account.

They then engaged auditors and unearthed the offence and reported to the police.

The total actual prejudice on this deal is USD 445 038-00 and USD 1600-00 was recovered.

lt is further alleged that sometime during the period between 01 January 2017 to 19 September 2023, accused, received pre-owned cars from customers for sale whilst at the company premises.

He did not register these transactions in the company’s standard operating procedures, with the intention of prejudicing the complainant of the money/sales, it was supposed to realize and quality service to its customers.

Thereafter, accused received USD 1 710 767-00 from buyers of such vehicles, and issued fake and fraudulent receipts on Aitocs Motors trading as Mike Harris letterheads, and these transactions were done off books as accused did not surrender the proceeds to the complainant.

ln addition, accused acted as a super user as he originated, executed and closed the transactions on his own. Offence was discovered by forensic auditors who are currently auditing the financial records.

Total value stolen is USD 1710 767-00 and nothing was recovered.

He is also charged with money laundering after he acquired several properties using the money.