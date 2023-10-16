Funeral worker fired after using sex doll of dead man he was tasked to collect

A funeral worker in Nebraska (USA) was arrested last week after he had sex with a life-sized doll that belonged to the dead man he was tasked with transporting, police said.

Ryan Smith, 41, was arrested Friday, Oct. 13, on charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, and tampering with physical evidence. He was promptly fired from his Omaha mortuary job.

Smith spotted the sex doll inside the Rock Creek Apartments unit he and a colleague were dispatched to collect the body of a man who died a natural death, according to court documents.

The pair were working on behalf of Mid America First Call, a company that removes, transports, embalms and cremates bodies.

Later that day, Smith allegedly called the property manager and claimed the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office was sending him back to the unit to collect the doll so it could be swabbed for “a biopsy”.

The manager caught Smith having sex with the doll while investigating noises coming from inside the unit, which was deadbolted and locked with a chain.

Smith then allegedly walked out — with his clothing disheveled — and warned the manager he would return with a warrant for the doll.

The manager called the police and reported the fiasco, saying he was worried the funeral worker would return to break in and steal property from the apartment.

Investigators arrived and noticed that several items inside the unit had been moved since their death investigation earlier in the day.

The Douglas County Crime Lab is in the midst of processing fingerprints lifted from the moved items — and is planning to request DNA samples from the doll.

Justin Dalton, owner of Mid America First Call, confirmed to WOWT that Smith was sacked from the job even though the crime did not occur on the clock.