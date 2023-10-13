Shock as Mnangagwa ‘admits’ to rigging elections in front of CEOs

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday pulled a shocker when he comfortably admitted that elections in Zimbabwe are rigged, differentiating himself from company Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) who are chosen on merit.

The President said this while opening the CEO Africa Annual Roundtable at the Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls.

“I’m frightened that I’m meeting CEOs, people who have succeeded in life and are at the top, but of course without election, which is good because elections you rig. I doubt whether there’s any rigging with the CEOs, it’s on merit,” Mnangagwa said much to the applause of the business people.

Mnangagwa won the 23 August presidential election with 52,6% against opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa’s 44%.

The plebiscite was marred by massive irregularities amid rigging claims by the opposition.

Chamisa did not accept the result accusing Mnangagwa of rigging.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Election Observer Mission (SEOM) noted that some aspects of the plebiscite fell short of the requirements of Zimbabwe’s Constitution.

The regional leaders also called for parties involved in post election disputes to seek domestic legal remedies.

“The SEOM noted that, as detailed in sections 6 and 7 of this report, some aspects of the Harmonised Elections fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the Electoral Act, and the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021),” read the SEOM final report released on Thursday.

“The SEOM calls for all concerned parties to ensure that any grievances with respect to the election results are channeled through the appropriate legal processes to ensure the exhaustion of domestic legal remedies.”

Speaking at the same platform, the Zanu-PF leader said the government is working towards ensuring that Zimbabwe has a single currency.

“We must bite the bullet, whether it gives us some suffering for a period, we shall proceed to have our own currency, not a situation where the economy has a regime of currencies in use, we want a single currency and we are going there,” Mnangagwa added.