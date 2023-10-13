Luke-ing the Beast in the Eye: A fake election, A fake Secretary-General, A fake letter and fake recalls

It has been fake-ness galore — a fake election, a fake secretary general, a fake letter and fake recalls.

All happening in a country with a fake and illegitimate President. The latest shameful epidemic of fakeness was deliberately designed to engender a fake political orgasm that was hoped to provide sufficient distraction and aberration from the fake Zimbabwe poll of 23 August 2023.

But there’s only one thing that was not fake in the past few days.

The only genuine and very real event worth noting in the past week was my beloved Arsenal’s defeat of Manchester City in a premiership match on Sunday after a long time, a victory so sweet that it evoked fond memories of the Invincibles, the great Arsenal team that in 2003/4 completed an entire season without tasting defeat, a feat still to be achieved by any other team in the English Premiership.

And since this is a week of recalls, Gabriel Martinelli’s deflected shot that sunk the Premiership and Champions league Cup holders in the 84th minute last weekend made some of us recall with nostalgia the heady days of that phenomenal Gunners squad of 2004.

Indeed, some of us recalled with teary fondness, the unmatched standards set by a talented squad that was captained by Patrick Vieira and ably led by the talismanic Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, Nwankwo Kanu, and Sol Campbell, among other iconic players.

At a personal level, I marvel at the fact that the team that achieved the wondrous feat that is still to be emulated almost 20 years later was captained by a great African, Patrick Vieira. Forget his adopted French nationality where he was part of the French national football team that won the World Cup in 1998.

Vieira is very much African, having been born to a Gabonese father and a Cape Verdean mother in Senegal on 23 June 1976.

Despite his adopted French nationality, Viera remains a proud African. And he said as much when in October last year he was awarded the Best of Africa Lifetime Award.

In that great Arsenal squad that was famed as the Invincibles were two more iconic African footballers, the skilful Nwankwo Kanu from Nigeria and Kolo Toure, the Ivorian born on 19 March 1981 in Bouake, Ivory Coast.

It’s a recall week. And I am recalling these African greats, the iconic Africans who made our continent proud through their contribution to football, contrasting them with a shameful African political regime that embarrasses our great continent by pursuing primitive politics and paying surrogates to corruptly recall the citizens’ chosen representatives.

Recalling the fake Secretary General’s treacherous history

Even lies and fibs ought to be dignified.

One does not just wake up as the secretary-general of an organisation outside a credible process.

What secretary general? Whose secretary general?

The nation was shocked when one Sengezo Tshabangu woke up as a surrogate secretary general obviously foisted on the party and to that non-existent position by the known suspects who stole the election on 23 August 2023.

You don’t just wake up to a position. Even Wicknell Chivayo cannot just wake up as the RBZ governor simply because he has been doling out largesse to Zanu PF fanatics.

Regardless of your grievances, you don’t sabotage a project that is the hope of a nation, whatever its inadequacies and imperfections, whether real or perceived . Real cadres engage internally if they have any issues.

But it is clear Sengezo Tshabangu is a tortoise on a lamp post, an impostor, an infiltrator now being weaponized to do Zanu PF’s wicked bidding.

Years back, we used to have a prudent decision-making matrix as a democratic movement. We agreed that before one did anything, they had to ask themselves two pertinent questions as part of that decision-making matrix:

1. Is whatever I want to do in the general interest of the people of Zimbabwe ?

2. Does whatever I want to do make Zanu PF mad ?

If your answer was in the affirmative, in both instances, then you definitely had to proceed with executing your actions and decisions.

If the answer was No in both instances, as in this case, then whatever you wanted to do would clearly be a sellout decision.

If whatever you do was not in the interest of Zimbabweans, as in this particular case where the majority are still crying over a stolen election, then the so-called recalls would have been a definite No No in terms of that decision-making matrix.

And if whatever you want to do makes Zanu PF happy, as Tshabangu’s so-called recalls have done, then you knew you had betrayed the people’s struggle.

The name Sengezo is derived from the Ndebele word ” ngezo “, which means to add. We were therefore not surprised when to his stupid decision to recall 15 MPs, Sengezo said he was also recalling the CCC champion-in-chief Nelson Chamisa, in addition to his pre-existing selling out disposition.

Indeed, Sengezo had lived up to his name; he had “added on” to his treacherous credentials!

So we read that he had expelled the CCC’s champion-in-chief, even though he now appears to be backtracking from that communication.

But assuming he was a CCC member in the first place, which is very much doubtful, then whatever Sengezo has done is consistent with his history of betrayal.

For Tshabangu’s political life story is a tragically fascinating tale of treachery against his leaders.

In 2005, he was part of a team that had problems with Morgan Tsvangirai and purported to have “recalled” or fired him, all in vain as it turned out.

In 2018 as a member of PDP, he was part of a team that purportedly recalled the party’s President Tendai Biti from his position as leader of his party. He became the organising secretary of a splinter group led by Lucia Matibenga that coalesced under a coalition led by Mujuru in the run-up to the 2018 election.

In 2023,; as a purported member of the CCC, nay it’s “secretary-general”, Tshabangu is purporting to have recalled Nelson Chamisa, the party leader.

Dear reader, kindly take note that Sengezo Tshabangu has been involved in three purported recalls of party Presidents

Quite a reputation there! A telling record that speaks volumes about his credentials.

But let us for one instance be generous and assume that he is indeed the CCC secretary-general,. Surely could there be a political party Constitution in existence anywhere in the world that empowers an underling, in this the SG of the party, to use his own personal whim and caprice to recall his boss, the party President outside of any process or minutes of the requisite party organ empowered to do so, as Sengezo’s has done?

That is if for one moment we allow ourselves to be collectively silly and donate to him this non-existent position that he so desperately and treacherously craves for.

But then these are some of the heinously stupid things Zanu PF exhorts its paid surrogates to do in its grandiosely epic quest to claw back to a lost two-thirds majority in the aftermath of a stolen election!

Mudenda —- ED’s sentinel at Parliament

It is clear there is now a cow- horn formation against the CCC.The regime has mobilised all its structures and surrogates to decapitate the citizens’ movement in a gothic scotched earth policy.

Now we have seen Parliament, through Speaker and Politburo member Jacob Mudenda, inviting the police to unprecedentedly siege the august house and beat up Members of Parliament to enforce Sengezo’s fake recalls through coercion and brazen violence.

Mudenda, a Zanu PF Politburo member was enforcing a party position to aid a party surrogate on a sinister and paid mission to execute a hatchet job.

Dear reader, for Mnangagwa, Mudenda is at Parliament as a strategic deployment to enforce the dear leader’s whims and caprices. He was deployed there specifically to defend not just the party position but to aid the parochial agenda of protecting the narrow interests of a beleaguered political godfather.

Remember ED and Mudenda have a history together that stretches way back.

Remember Tsholotsho? Tsholotsho is in Matabeleland North province. It was Mudenda who, as Matabeleland North Zanu PF provincial chairman, hosted other ruling party: provincial chairpersons at Dinyane Secondary school in Tsholotsho district in 2004 to prop up Mnangagwa in his quest to become the second secretary as a prelude to becoming first secretary and eventually president of the country.

Of course, it was a failed bid in 2004 but it is clear from that background that Mudenda has always been a trusted political ally for years who will definitely use his deployed political space, in this case the Speakership of Parliament, to further Mnangagwa’s selfish political agenda.

They have a long history together and Mudenda is at Parliament precisely to protect ED’s personal political interests, a feat he has done for almost 20 years and beyond, including the recalls of 2021.

Mudenda is the recall grandmaster, specifically mandated to protect ED’s political interests, as he did by inviting the police to beat up MPs as Mnangagwa desperately seeks a two thirds majority, apart from creating a diversion from a sham election that has dominated living room discussions in Harare and in the region.

Dear reader, there is no separation of powers in Zimbabwe. The personalities heading the Executive, Parliament and the Judiciary are close biddies. Mnangagwa controls Parliament through Mudenda, a Politburo member and a close ally for years. He controls the Judiciary, through Luke Malaba, whose tenure he unconstitutionally and controversially extended a few years ago.

Over dinner and whisky, the three men, ED, Mudenda and Malaba, can sit down and not only agree on a recall but ensure that it is enforced by Parliament and that whoever approaches the courts will dismally lose their case

Sengezo is just a tool, a cheap mercenary who received his 30 pieces of silver to trigger the avalanche!

Like Mwonzora, beyond his paid mission, Sengezo will assume the stature of a used condom.

Dear reader, we have walked this road before with Douglas Mwonzora . The endgame Is clear to some of us

Sengezo will definitely be dumped after executing his mission.

The footprints of Zanu PF on a journey of similar are still wet and we now know what is about to happen. As the regime did before, so too are they likely to do it again. They are going to use their captured courts to grant Tshabangu the CCC brand name.

He will get the CCC grant due to the party under the Political Parties Finance Act. If the CCC had a party headquarters, they were going to give him that as well!

Conclusion

We have become a laughing stock as a country for the weird and choreographed tragicomedy that is panning out as Zanu PF seeks to divert attention from the stolen election.

Tshabangu’s fake recall letter was ridiculous in its essence, much like hearing that Bobby Makaza has recalled the UN secretary-general from office

Bobby is Mnangagwa’s pampered convicted rapist who was controversially granted Presidential clemency and had a house given to him by the party.

, Now the CCC has responded by “disengaging” from all councils and from Parliament until the crisis is resolved.

For me, we were not even supposed to have reached this stage. The party’s MPs, senators and councillors should not even have been sworn-in in the first place.. As we said ourselves, this was a sham election in its entirety. There was no reason to sanitise this nonsense by having our MPs and councillors take the positions actuated by a sham election, a charade holistically dismissed as such even by the regional observer mission .

Everyone correctly said it was a charade

Now how does a complete and wholesome charade breed legitimate MPs and councillors?

After the sham plebiscite, our MPs and councillors should not have entered Parliament and those council chambers in the first place. This was a harmonised election and the illegitimacy was equally harmonised.

The correct position is that there was never any election in Zimbabwe in August 2023. My own personal position has always been for a complete withdrawal from the very outset.

There was absolutely no reason to deodorise a lavatory and call it a hotel!

Our MPs and councillors should have escalated this crisis by refusing to be sworn in at the very outset on the solid and legitimate grounds that there had not been any election in Zimbabwe.

This was a sham and the correct position for some of us has always been that there was never any President, senator, MP or councillor who was legitimately into office under this sham. All those offices are vacant!.

And that fake-ness and the charade nature of our politics has now bred this full circus now playing out before our very eyes. The circus of a fake election, a fake secretary general, a fake and illegitimate President, a fake letter and fake recalls.

Indeed, it’s fake-ness galore!

Luke Tamborinyoka is a citizen from Domboshava . He is a journalist and a political scientist by profession . He is a change champion in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). You can interact with him on his Facebook page and on his X handle @ luke_tambo .