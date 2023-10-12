Garry Mapanzure involved in car accident, said to be in critical condition

Zimbabwean singer Garry Mapanzure has been involved in a car accident in Masvingo and is said to be in a critical condition in hospital.

A source close to the singer who spoke to Nehanda Radio confirmed that the driver of the car, a producer he was with, sadly passed away.

There are currently attempts to airlift Mapunzure to Harare but there were complications that might mean he will taken to the capital by road.

The family has asked for their right to privacy to be respected and also asked people to desist from spreading rumours that Garry has passed away.

More details as we get them……….