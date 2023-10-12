Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Garry Mapanzure involved in car accident, said to be in critical condition

AccidentsFeaturedMusic
By Vanessa Moyo 45,147
Zimbabwean singer Garry Mapanzure on the set of the video for his smash hit song "Wapunza"
Zimbabwean singer Garry Mapanzure on the set of the video for his smash hit song "Wapunza"

Zimbabwean singer Garry Mapanzure has been involved in a car accident in Masvingo and is said to be in a critical condition in hospital.

A source close to the singer who spoke to Nehanda Radio confirmed that the driver of the car, a producer he was with, sadly passed away.

There are currently attempts to airlift Mapunzure to Harare but there were complications that might mean he will taken to the capital by road.

The family has asked for their right to privacy to be respected and also asked people to desist from spreading rumours that Garry has passed away.

More details as we get them……….

Related Articles

Garry Mapanzure launches ‘African Sushi Wear’ clothing line

3,114

Garry Mapanzure in the UK, officially signs record deal, EP…

16,679

Mapanzure vies for African talent Award

10,035

Hillzy and Gary Mapanzure win AFRIMA award ahead of Davido

18,478
1 of 2
Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments