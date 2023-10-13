“I don’t regret going to prison” – Jub Jub speaks on his experiences

Controversial South African TV presenter and musician Jub Jub has said while being incarcerated forced him to introspect and change his ways, he does not regret going to jail for culpable murder.

Jub Jub and a friend crashed into and killed four school children back in 2010 after bingeing on drugs and alcohol, with the Uyajola 9/9 presenter subsequently spending four years in prison for the offence.

In an interview on Showmax’s Unfollowed series, Jub Jub said while he regretted his actions on what he terms his “darkest day” he did not regret going to prison.

“A good part of me died as well… When you find yourself alone, you just remember, you try to sleep, you see visions. You try to move on with your life when you are reminded. I regret all my actions, the accident, I don’t regret going to prison.”

Jub Jub said his time in prison allowed him to reconnect with his spiritual side.

“Prison is the only place that actually forced me to be alone, to reconnect with God, amadlozi (ancestors), no matter what. Because the life that I was living, man, I had no time for what my ancestors were wanting me to do,” he said.

Jub Jub is currently facing charges of rape and assault brought about by four different women who include actress Amanda du-Pont, Refilwe Khumalo and Masechaba Khumalo.