Bheki Cele confirms SA police closing in on AKA murder mastermind

South African Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced that law enforcement authorities are on the verge of catching the mastermind behind the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

AKA and Tibz were fatally shot outside Wish restaurant in Durban on 10 February this year.

During a briefing held in Pretoria on Tuesday, Cele said they believed that they were closing in on the person who orchestrated the hit on the duo.

“The cars have been found, people have been identified, even the firearm that was used has been found. So, they are chasing exactly this person and are not very far from dealing the final blow to this case,” Cele reportedly said.

He also appealed for patience as police delved deeper into the matter.

“It might take some time, but we also request that police be given space,” he said.

Cele’s comments came after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed earlier this month that they had identified the gun used to kill the rapper.

“We have identified at least a couple of vehicles that were used. Some of the vehicles were used as getaway, some of the vehicles that might have been used by people after the fact that we suspect that are the suspects in this incident.

“We have identified at least one firearm that has been used and positively identified to have shot and killed Mr Forbes on that evening.

“We are and such are in our possession as well and we as SAPS, as I said, identified few individuals that we are going to maybe after discussing with the NPA, we might then start bringing them in,” Mkhwanazi said.