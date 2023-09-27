Surrey Storm release Zimbabwe netball team captain Felisitus Kwangwa

England’s Vitality Netball Super League side Surrey Storm have released the Zimbabwe national netball team captain (The Gems) Felisitus Kwangwa after four years at the club.

The 28-year-old who made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean netball player to ply her trade in England’s top flight league, joined Storm in 2021.

It was after her impressive performance at the 2019 World Cup held in Liverpool.

Storm confirmed Kwangwa’s departure along with nine other players on their official social media pages.

Last season, she was voted Storm’s Coach and Fans’ Player of the Year.

Kwangwa made 55 appearances for Surrey Storm since joining in 2019.