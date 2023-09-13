‘This is my second chance’ – L’vovo speaks on lifestyle changes after stroke

Kwaito star L’vovo Derrango, says he now views the world differently and believes he has been given a new lease of life, after he suffered a stroke during a performance last December.

The Kwaito legend’s stroke came just a few hours after the death of fellow Durban musician Mampitsha from the same ailment.

Speaking about his stroke which landed him in hospital, L’vovo said that it was caused by not taking his treatment well as well as eating unhealthy food

With this in mind, the musician will embark on a five day walk from September 18 to 22 from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal to Durban, with a crowd of people all in the hopes of spreading awareness around strokes and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

In an interview with Drum, L’vovo said the stroke he suffered had changed his views on the lifestyle he led.

“A stroke is tiring. There are things that you are not able to do, and you need to adjust to a new life that you are not used to. You can’t drive yourself or attend some of these events. You must depend on someone.

“It has been a long journey. Many things have changed, and I view life differently. I now know that it’s important to go to the gym and eat well,” he said.

The musician said he wanted to make sure that his own experience served as a lesson to others, particularly to young people.

“I want people to be aware of this as it happens to people from the age of 17 and upwards, it isn’t just old people. That’s what this walk is about. I also want people to get used to the idea of a healthy lifestyle so people know that there should be a time to rest and exercise.

“I am a living survivor and people shouldn’t be scared if they get a stroke.”

L’vovo said he viewed the fact that he survived the stroke as a chance for him to correct the wrongs of his past. He said he would use his experience to educate people about the causes and effects of strokes.

“Not many people know someone who has survived a stroke, maybe Lira and then Mampintsha passed away, may his soul rest in peace. I just want people to know that they’re not alone.

“I want people to learn from me, this is my second chance and there is a reason I survived which means there is still a lot of work I need to do here.”