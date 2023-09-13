“I started my business with 30 pairs of heels” – Pokello Nare draws ridicule

Socialite Pokello Nare has drawn ridicule from some social media users after she claimed that her current status was down to her business acumen, which she said saw her start her Pink Bottom heel range with only 30 pairs of shoes.

Pokello was speaking during the Essentials by Tanya one-year-anniversary celebrations, where she delivered a Master Class alongside Tanya Chikuni, Mihlali Ndamase, Dr Nadia Dannhauser.

In part of her speech, Pokello encouraged go-getters to target gaps on the market and supply products for which there was a lot of demand.

“So, if you’re sitting there and thinking, I need to start a business but I don’t know what to do, you just need to analyse the environment. What is there a demand of that there is no supply? And that is how I started my business. I actually started with 30 pairs,” she said.

Pokello’s speech, which was posted on one popular celebrity gossip page, did not go down well with some social media users, who felt that she was not being truthful about the source of her perceived wealth.

According to some social media chatter, the socialite is rumoured to be the longtime girlfriend of Emmerson Mnangagwa Jr, son to the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Despite vehement denials of the relationship, the two allegedly welcomed a child together earlier this year. In July, businessman Wicknell Chivayo shared a video of the two seemingly sharing a booth in a club with friends, which some took as confirmation of their affair.

Pokello, former Big Brother Africa contestant, shot to fame after she featured in a sex tape with her former boyfriend Desmond ‘Stunner’ Chideme.

“It’s best to keep quiet than spread lies to hard working men and women. We appreciate your beauty but it’s unethical to give a blatant lie when everyone knows the truth,” one user commented.

Another quizzed: “I don’t think this is someone who can speak to people about business. Is the business she started with “30 pairs” even successful???”