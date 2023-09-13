‘No iota of evidence’: CCC MP Maureen Kademaunga freed after ‘attempted murder’ charges dropped

Recently sworn-in Sunningdale MP Maureen Kademaunga (CCC) walked away free on Wednesday after the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) dropped attempted murder charges against her.

Lawyer Harrison Nkomo confirmed his clients release to the media, explaining that the NPA had dropped the charges against the CCC MP because there was no evidence for the alleged crime.

“We have been here since morning, and the prosecutor general has looked at the papers and has come to a conclusion that there is an iota of evidence against Maureen Kademaunga for the alleged crime. To that end, she has been released,” Nkomo revealed.

Kademaunga, Ward 10 Councillor Clayd Mashozhera (49), and Daudi Jessub (40), were on Tuesday arrested over what their party said were trumped up charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

The trio spent last night in police custody and appeared in court today.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi had claimed that three complainants were allegedly attacked near Metro-Peech in Harare on polling day, August 23 by the suspects.

It is further reported that a Toyota Spacio Vehicle was set on fire during the incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Sunningdale Constituency Member of Parliament, Maureen Kademaunga (38), Councillor Ward 10 Clayd Mashozhera (49) and Daudi Jessub (40) have been arrested in connection with attempted murder and malicious damage to property allegations,” Nyathi said at the time.