Libya floods: 6,000 dead, thousands missing in stricken city of Derna

The death toll from devastating floods in Libya’s eastern city of Derna has risen to an estimated 6,000 people, according to local officials.

The figure is expected to rise as recovery operations continue in the coastal city that was pummeled by Storm Daniel.

Derna’s death toll “will increase and double for sure”, Islamic Relief’s Salah Aboulgasem told Al Jazeera.

At least 30 percent of the city has “completely disappeared”, Aboulgasem said.

“The best way of describing it is like a mini-tsunami completely washing away everything in its path,” he added.

According to him, families of “multiple generations” had lived in the affected areas.

“Complete families have been wiped out … Some of these buildings were completely taken away by the water.”

Aboulgasem said he expects the death toll “to double, if not quadruple”.

“People are saying in Arabic it’s like doomsday. That’s the best way to describe it,” he said.

Egypt recovers 87 bodies of its citizens

Egypt has recovered 87 bodies of Egyptians who died in Libya due to Storm Daniel, the Egyptian ministry of emigration said.

The bodies were repatriated by the Egyptian military and were buried in their respective towns in Egypt, the ministry added.

Libya hosts a considerable number of the Egyptian diaspora, who usually cross the land border into its east, where most of the storm-hit areas are located.

Why did Derna’s dams break when Storm Daniel hit Libya?

The collapse of the two dams in Derna was a result of them caving under the pressure of the water that had gathered behind them during Storm Daniel.

That led to heavy flooding in the Mediterranean port city, and thousands of people consequently died.

But why were the dams unable to deal with the storm, leading to such a catastrophe?

More countries rushing to provide relief aid

Relief missions to Libya gathered pace with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates among the first nations to rush aid to the east of the country.

The UAE sent two aid planes carrying 150 tonnes of food, relief and medical supplies.

A Kuwaiti flight took off with 40 tonnes of supplies, and Jordan sent a military plane loaded with food parcels, tents, blankets and mattresses.

Tunisia and Algeria have also pledged to send relief aid. Al Jazeera