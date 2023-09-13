CCC legislator arrested over ‘trumped up charges’ of attempted murder

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament for Sunningdale, Maureen Kademaunga, Ward 10 Councillor Clayd Mashozhera (49), and Daudi Jessub (40), were on Tuesday arrested over what their party said are trumped up charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

The trio spent last night in police custody and are expected to be in court today.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said three complainants were allegedly attacked near Metro-Peech in Harare on polling day, August 23 by the suspects.

It is further reported that a Toyota Spacio Vehicle was set on fire during the incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Sunningdale Constituency Member of Parliament, Maureen Kademaunga (38), Councillor Ward 10 Clayd Mashozhera (49) and Daudi Jessub (40) have been arrested in connection with attempted murder and malicious damage to property allegations,” Nyathi said.

“The suspects are implicated in the attack on three complainants which occurred at the corner of Boshoff Drive and Seke Road near Metro-Peech, Harare on 23rd August 2023.

“A Toyota Spacio vehicle registration number ADH 1690 was burnt to ashes during the attack. The suspects were allegedly using a Toyota Mark X vehicle which belongs to Maureen Kademaunga, a Silver Honda Fit and another vehicle which is yet to be identified, when they blocked the complainants and attacked them.”

CCC, however, believes that the charges were cooked up in order to persecute members of the opposition who won in the recently held election.

“Solidarity Call: Today, at 0900hrs, our MP for Sunningdale, Maureen Kademaunga and our Councilor, Clayd Mashozhera will appear before the Harare Magistrates’ Court. They are facing trumped up charges of attempted murder,” the CCC posted on its official X handle.

Other observers also allege that the ruling Zanu-PF party is fighting to have a two thirds majority in Parliament hence the arrest of opposition MPs.

Zanu-PF only needs four more seats to retain decision making numbers in the National Assembly.