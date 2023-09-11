Highlanders supporters run amok, chasing riot police at Barbourfields

BULAWAYO – With their team team trailing bitter rivals Dynamos by a 2-0 scoreline, furious Highlanders fans invaded the pitch and fought running battles with riot police, causing the abandonment of the match at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday.

The play was stopped after thirty-five minutes, just moments after Dembare’s second goal.

The chaos started when fans at the Soweto End threw missiles on the pitch before invading the pitch.

Chaos at Babourfields, as Bosso fans invade the pitch. Video by @LawMangenje pic.twitter.com/fP83Vhexna — Soccer24 (@Soccer24Zim) September 10, 2023

Highlanders were on course for their third defeat of the season on the trot after losses to FC Platinum and Chicken Inn and a defeat to Dynamos meant they would lose top spot in the Premier League to Ngezi Platinum who were 1-0 winners over Manica Diamonds on Saturday.

Based on precedence Highlanders are now set to face a heavy fine from the league, and the match will be awarded to Dynamos on a 3-0 score.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Results

Dynamos 2-0 Highlanders (abandoned); Hwange 0-0 Simba Bhora; Yadah 1-0 Cranborne Bullets; FC Platinum 2-1 Caps United FC; Chicken Inn FC 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs FC; Ngezi Platinum Stars FC 1-0 Manica Diamonds FC; Black Rhinos FC 1-1 Triangle United FC; ZPC Kariba FC 1-0 Herentals College FC; Greenfuel FC 1-0 Sheasham FC