Afrotainment’s DJ Prince Bulo accused of using ex-girlfriend for money

Popular chef Sinethemba Mbuyazi has accused her boyfriend, Afrotainment’s DJ Prince Bulo of being a swindler who used her love for him to get her to pay his bills and some gifts he now refuses to return.

According to Mbuyazi, Bulo allegedly made her pay his rent, give him pocket money and even buy him a pricy iPhone that he now refuses to return.

In a letter of demand, seen by a South African tabloid, Mbuyazi gave the producer two weeks to pay her R22 628 to avoid further legal action.

“We are advised that you have failed or ignored requests to make payment despite our client reaching out to you on several times through messages sent to you via WhatsApp.

“We are therefore left with no other choice [but] to demand, as we hereby do, that you make payment of the amount due and payment of R22 628 within 14 days,” read the letter.

Mbuyazi said Bulo, who she met online, had deceived her from the beginning of their relationship, convincing her to give him money for various problems.

“We met on Facebook where he saw me on my cooking page … I took the Facebook comment [he made], posted it on Instagram and tagged him and his friends,” she said.

“He commented within a few minutes, asked if I am still abroad, and gave me his WhatsApp number. I texted him and then he immediately started professing his love for me.

“A week into the relationship, he started telling me his problems. At first, he said he was getting kicked out of his apartment and [that] he was having a fallout with his boss DJ Tira. He started telling me all his problems.”

Mbuyazi also said at one-point Bulo faked an email from his landlord, detailing arrears that he needed to clear.

“He forged an e-mail pretending to be [that] his landlord demanding rent from December to January. He wanted a loan of R23 000. I told him that I don’t have, I gave him R10 000.”