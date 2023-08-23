Mmusi Maimane urges Zimbabweans to remove Mnangagwa by vote

South Africa’s opposition “One SA Movement” leader Mmusi Maimane has urged Zimbabweans to vote for change and remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his regime in the harmonised general election being held today.

Maimane believes that the ruling Zanu-PF party is responsible for the suffering of millions of Zimbabweans, some of whom fled the country to neighbouring South Africa.

He urged Zimbabweans to go out and vote massively against the existing regime led by Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF.

“Tomorrow Zimbabwe is voting. I call upon all Zimbabweans to vote tomorrow. Do not be discouraged by the lines, do not be discouraged by intimidation and past election outcomes. VOTE. VOTE. VOTE,” he posted on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“It is imperative that you get every friend and relative to the voting booth tomorrow.”

Maimane further urged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to publish results on time.

“I call upon the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission to publish the election results immediately outside the voting station.

“I call for a speedy announcement of the overall results, delay in election announcement undermines trust and transparency,” he added.

Maimane called upon the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and African Union (AU) observers to be “vigilant” and make sure that the electoral process is not manipulated.

“Do not rubber stamp an election that has clear abuses. In 2008 the global community turned a blind eye and an election was stolen.

“I call for a peaceful election. Amandla,” he said.

Zimbabweans are left with few hours to decide who will be their next leaders for the next five years.

Main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa held his last rally dubbed “Game Over Rally” on Monday in Harare.

Mnangagwa held his last rally on Sunday in Shurugwi.

The two leaders of the main political parties will face each other for the second time in the ballot on Wednesday.