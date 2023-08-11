Pearl Thusi explains visit to Zimbabwe after backlash for Zanu-PF links

South African actress and media personality, Pearl Thusi, claims she visited neighbouring Zimbabwe just to explore and expose the country’s beauty, after she found herself accused of being part of a publicity drive on behalf of the country’s ruling Zanu-PF party.

Thusi, alongside other personalities Sonia Mbele and Sello Maake kaNcube have found themselves under scrutiny for participating in a media tour of the country, which comes less than two weeks before Zimbabwe goes to the poll.

According to Zimbabwean online media outlet, The NewsHawks, the Zimbabwean government is on a “massive frenetic public relations image-building tour” by the country’s ruling party Zanu-PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa to “revamp its battered reputation” ahead of the elections.

Announcing the ‘True Zimbabwe Tour’ on social media, the country’s permanent secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana, said the local celebrities and journalists arrived earlier this week.

“They have been brought in by @InfoMinZW working together with the media company MPC,” he wrote.

News of the tour was not received well on social media, with several prominent personalities speaking out against the stars for doing PR for a regime that is said to be oppressive.

“I’m not one to act self-righteous and tell others what they should or shouldn’t do, but this not a good look,” seasoned actor Loyiso MacDonald of the trio’s romance with Zanu-PF.

Taking to social media, Pearl Thusi said she had gone to Zimbabwe merely to experience its beauty.

“The reason I came to Zimbabwe,” she captioned one video reel on Instagram as she toured some of the country’s most famous destinations.

“To show the world how beautiful it is. Come to Zimbabwe and experience its magic. Experience the power in Zimbabwe and spread the word.

“Thank you so much for the invitation and I can’t wait to return and change the narrative of what Africa looks like to the entire world.

“I’m so proud to be an African. One more African nation ticked off the list! Can’t wait to see who’s next! Thank you for your incredible hospitality, Zimbabwe!” Thusi added.