Rapper Nadia Nakai explains why she chose South Africa over Zimbabwe

Nadia Nakai has said she prefers to be recognised as a South African rapper, as she feels that wordsmiths that rap in Shona and are based in Zimbabwe are better representatives of the country.

Although her mother is Zimbabwean, Nadia was born and bred in South Africa, leading to widespread debate on her true heritage particularly on social media.

The debate flared up again recently after Nadia was designated as a Zimbabwean artiste at the BET awards, where she was nominated under the Best International Flow category.

In an interview on Zingah’s podcast, Nakai said she did not want to be recognised as a Zimbabwean rapper, as artistes based in the country deserved the designation more.

“…there’s no way I could go and represent Zimbabwe for BET when there are amazing female artists that are based in Zimbabwe, that know the culture, that rap in Shona, that live that life,” she said.

Nakai went on to name drop prominent Zimbabwean artistes, who she believes deserve nominations at the BETs.

“I feel like KikkyBadAs* deserves to be nominated for the BET. She really is coming with the full aesthetic, the dope songs, she’s rapping in Shona, she’s part of the culture,” she said.