UN chief prosecutor decries leniency for genocide accused Kabuga

Serge Brammertz, the chief prosecutor at the Arusha-based International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, has warned that the international justice system needs to invest more in tracking suspects.

He was speaking to BBC Focus on Africa TV after a UN court ordered the indefinite suspension of the war crimes trial of Rwandan genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga due to his dementia, and that he be considered for release.

Mr Kabuga was arrested in 2020, after being on the run for two decades.

The prosecutor also challenged countries that do not want to extradite suspects to urgently set up mechanisms to prosecute these suspects within their borders.

“Time is running out for the pursuit of justice and this case very much shows that justice delayed in some cases can be justice denied,” Mr Brammertz told the BBC.

The UN tribunal also rejected plans for a streamlined alternative procedure, contrary to the wishes of the prosecutor.

“Even though the accused is somehow in the middle of the proceedings and their rights need to be respected, however we are also here speaking of something much bigger than the individual who is prosecuted,” Mr Brammertz said.

“It is also about thousands of victims. The historical record of the genocide. One needs to balance the situation of the accused, which is important but also look at the administration of justice.”

Mr Brammertz however remains bullish that the fight for justice for the genocide survivors is far from complete.