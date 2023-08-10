Mnangagwa declares “loving, hardworking” Tomana a national hero

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conferred national hero status on the late Zimbabwean ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Johannes Tomana, who died on Sunday after suspected food poisoning.

He was 56.

In a statement, Chief Secretary in the President’s Office and cabinet Misheck Sibanda, said the late former Attorney-General who also became the country’s Prosecutor General, was a hard worker.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, today announced the conferment of National Hero Status on the late Advocate Johannes Tomana, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who passed away on 6th August, 2023 after a short illness.

“The recognition and honour followed the late Ambassador Tomana’s outstanding contribution to our Nation, and distinguished career as a skilled legal practitioner, Deputy Attorney-General (2006), Attorney-General (2008) and as the country’s first Prosecutor-General under the New Constitution from November 2013.

“In those multiple roles, Ambassador Tomana played a critical role in shaping the country’s legal ethos and the prosecutorial system. The redeployment in 2020 as the Second Republic’s Ambassador to the DRC saw him advance Zimbabwe’s Engagement Policy with singleness of purpose,” Sibanda said.

Further read the statement: “His Excellency the President again extends his deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Tomana family on the untimely passing on of a loving, hard working and caring husband, father and guardian.

He urges the Tomana family to derive solace from the assurance that the Nation he so diligently served, befittingly honours him today in this very special way, and joins them in sharing their grief.”

When late former President Robert Mugabe was in power, Tomana was known for being Mugabe’s enforcer responsible for the crafting of restrictive laws meant to suppress dissent.

He once attempted to charge Mugabe’s rival Morgan Tsvangirai with treason whose penalty is death.