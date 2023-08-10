Botswana’s Sua Flamingoes release ex-Bosso striker Rodi Sibanda

Botswana Premier League [BPL] side Sua Flamingoes have announced the release of ex-Highlanders striker Rodi Sibanda after spending eight months with the Sowa Town based outfit.

Sibanda joined Flamingoes on a one- and-a-half-year deal in January 2023.

It is after the Orlando Pirates Academy product failed to impress at Bosso who loaned him to relegated Bulawayo City for the better part of the 2022/23 season.

“Sua Flamingoes FC can confirm Rodi Sibanda has been released by the club. The Zimbabwean striker joined the Flam Boys in January 2023,” wrote on their Facebook page on Thursday.

Flamingoes went on to thank Sibanda “for his contribution during his stay (at the club) and wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

The BPL side is now under the tutelage of Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu who worked with Sibanda at Highlanders before loaning him out to Bulawayo City.

Mpofu who joined Sua Flamingoes in July was unveiled on the club’s various social media pages including Facebook.

“The club welcomes Head Coach Mandla Mpofu. He was introduced to the players and technical team on Wednesday morning,” wrote the club.