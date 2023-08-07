Kuda Mahachi finally finds a new home with Ghanaian champions Medeama

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

By Staff Reporter 40,812
Zimbabwean international winger Kuda “Nkembe” Mahachi has reportedly joined Ghanaian reigning champions Medeama SC on a one-year deal.

The diminutive midfielder has been unattached since June 2022.

This was after his release by SuperSport United following serious allegations of child abuse and attempted murder on his 4-year-old son, Diego.

Mahachi’s move to West Africa was revealed last week by bhorafrika.com, Zimbabwe’s online football publication.

“After spending over one year without a club, Zimbabwe Warriors speedy winger Kuda Mahachi is said to have finally found a new home in West Africa, bhorafrika.com reported.

“This publication understands Mahachi is nearing completion to join Ghanaian reigning champions Medeama SC.

“The 30-year-old former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns player is expected in Ghana in the coming days,” publication wrote.

Following the move, Mahachi becomes the first Zimbabwean football player to ply his trade in Ghana.

