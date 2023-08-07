Brave Soul: Sanii Makhalima slams regime over laws silencing citizens

Brave urban grooves singer Sanii Makhalima has castigated President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime for coming up with repressive laws while failing to hold accountable leaders who are allegedly abusing their offices and failing to deliver on their promises.

With the country left with only 16 days before holding harmonised general elections, Makhalima has told his followers in a tweet that the current government is enacting laws that are meant to suppress dissent.

The musician asked: “How come we never hear that a law has been passed to hold holders of Public Office accountable for failed promises and performing below expectation. Instead expensive ongoing discussions are held with the aim of silencing citizens by coming up with new arms of law. Interesting!”

One of the recent controversial laws enacted by government is the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Amendment Act which contains a clause called the Patriotic Act which imposes penalties on citizens for meeting foreigners to discuss “negative” things against Zimbabwe.

Critics said the law is likely to infringe on citizens’ the right to freedom of assembly and expression.

Amnesty International urged Mnangagwa to reverse his decision to sign a law that further undermines people’s rights.

“The signing of the ‘Patriotic Bill’ into an Act by the President is a grave attack on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association,” Amnesty International Deputy Research Director for Southern Africa Khanyo Farisè said recently.

“The enactment of the Bill is stronger evidence that the Zimbabwean authorities are bent on further shrinking civic space and silencing dissent.

“We call on President Mnangagwa to reverse his decision and immediately ensure the repeal of the law to demonstrate the commitment of his government to human rights.

“His government must fully and effectively respect, protect, promote and fulfill the rights of everyone to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association.

“The Act fails to meet the requirements of legality, proportionality, and necessity. The penalties provided by the Act include loss of citizenship, denial of the right to vote and the death penalty.

“Imposing these penalties on people simply for peacefully exercising their human rights is patently unconstitutional and incompatible with Zimbabwe’s international human rights obligations.”

Makhalima has been consistent in calling out the Zanu-PF regime and constantly urging citizens to register to vote.