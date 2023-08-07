Former Generations star Letoya Makhene beaten ‘black and blue’ by spouse

Former Generations: The Legacy star Letoya Makhene-Pulumo was forced to cut her signature dreadlocks after she was reportedly beaten to a pulp last month by her spouse, Lebogang Pulumo-Makhene.

So bad was the beating that the South African actress had to be accompanied by two police vans to collect her belongings from her family home.

The incident, which reportedly left Letoya with two black eyes and a punctured lung, left the couple on the brink of divorce, according to Sunday World.

A relative that spoke to the tabloid anonymously said so bruised was Letoya that they had to heavily plaster her with makeup to conceal the injuries when she attended the premiere of a television show in Joburg.

The actress was reportedly encouraged to file for divorce by her family.

“They organised and paid a lawyer for her, who took her statement. Before the consultation, Letoya wanted the lawyer to help her press criminal charges against Lebogang and he agreed. But she changed and wormed her way back to the arms of Lebogang and this has incensed her family,” the relative said.

Responding on her Instagram page on Monday, Letoya lambasted Sunday World for failing to report on the positive strides she was making in her life and career.

“Instead of being celebrated and getting good publicity for all this, Women’s Month is the time that someone chooses to try to bring down and drag two Women who are Hardworking, Driven and Self motivated. Only you won’t win this one!!!”

“My family and I will handle this with grace, with our heads held up high and we will hold each other’s hands,” she wrote.