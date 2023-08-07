Ex-Warriors striker, Mushekwi scores 11th goal of the season in China

Former Zimbabwe Warriors talismanic striker Nyasha Mushekwi was on the score sheet when his side Zhejiang FC beat Wuhan Three Lions 2-1 on Friday.

The goal was Mushekwi’s 11th of the season in the 2023 Chinese Super League.

It means the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns striker remains third on the goal scorers chart.

He is one goal behind Wu Lei of Shanghai Port and four behind his teammate Leonardo who is the leading top scorer with 15 goals.

Mushekwi broke the deadlock seven minutes into the match, finishing off an assist from Yue Xin.

Xie Pengfei replied for the visitors after 22 minutes to level matters in the 29th minute before Leonardo sealed the victory for Zhejiang in the 42nd minute.

The victory means Zhejiang have won four games in their past five matches.