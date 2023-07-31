South African player Thabo Lunga Zikode training with Highlanders

South African player Thabo Lunga Zikode is reportedly trying his luck at Highlanders Football Club in Zimbabwe.

Zikode, 27, is ‘hoping to impress’ Bosso coach Baltemar Brito and put pen to paper with the Premier Soccer League log leaders before the mid-season window closes on Monday at midnight.

Highlander’s communications and marketing officer Nozibelo Maphosa confirmed Zikode is training with them.

“He [Zikode] is training with us. Zikode arrived in the country on Wednesday, but it is up to the coaches if they will sign him or not.

“We have not heard from the coaches or the executive on their position regarding the player. I can confirm that he is training with the club,” she said.

Zikode could sign for the Bulawayo giants if he impresses the Portuguese gaffer who told his bosses he wants to bolster his squad with a striker.

Brito’s target was Bulawayo Chiefs’ top striker Obriel Chirinda who is currently the leading top scorer with nine goals.

However, the 71-year-old has missed out on the player after he recently told the media the club’s hierarchy failed to sign the former Chicken Inn striker.

“In the beginning of this month, we were close to bringing him but some bad information emerged.

“Whether it’s true or not we don’t know. The leaders in the club listened to these people and they did not bring the player.

“We have seen that they (Bulawayo Chiefs) have changed their coach and the player has started to score. As such, bringing in him becomes harder because they have goals,” said Brito.