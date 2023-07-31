Enraged Cardi B throws mic at concert goer who tossed drink at her

Rapper Cardi B became the latest high profile victim of unruly fans after one concert goer threw a drink at her while she was in the middle of a performance of her smash hit song, Bodak Yellow over the weekend.

During the incident, which occurred at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, the Grammy winner is seen throwing a mic towards the unruly fan in angry retaliation moments later.

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Cardi B – whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar – can be seen reacting and looking angry after a drink is splashed over her mid-song.

Security is then seen approaching the fan as they attempt to regain control of the situation and it is yet unclear if the culprit was apprehended or not.

The incident involving Cardi is only the latest in a spate of incidents involving fans attacking performers while they are on stage.

In June, pop star Bebe Rexha shared pictures of her black eye after she was hit by a mobile phone, while footage of a fan throwing their mother’s ashes at Pink in London quickly went viral.

In another incident, country singer Kelsea Ballerini had to stop mid-performance after a concert goer threw an unknown object at her face.