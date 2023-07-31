WestProp will soon launch its penthouse offering at Millennium City in Harare

WestProp Holdings continues to mesmerize and appetize the property market and will soon launch its penthouse offering at Millennium City in Harare to firmly confirm its leader role in what it says is bringing ‘Dubai to Zimbabwe’.

Millennium City includes property offerings like Pokugara, Mall of Zimbabwe and Millennium Heights.

The penthouses will be built upon request in the forthcoming blocks at the Millennium Heights development.

This will undoubtedly add vibrancy to the property market and help Zimbabweans who have always wanted to own such properties like elsewhere in the world.

Reports abound of Zimbabweans who have invested in penthouses in South Africa and Dubai.

The signature penthouses are an affirmation of wealth as the units denote premium luxury lifestyle. They are usually perched on the top floor with the best views.

According to history penthouses were first constructed in the 1920s during the American economic boom.

The company says because there are going to be very limited numbers in the entire development and only 1 or 2 units in Block 4 due to the exclusive nature of the product customers should reach out as soon as possible to secure their future home.

Two weeks ago the Victoria Falls listed property company was conferred with the African ‘award for innovation’ at the 13th African Achievers Awards ceremony and international summit held at the House of Lords, United Kingdom Parliament.

WestProp the company was awarded the best African Organisation of the Year.

The awards recognized Mr Sharpe’s “exceptional giant strides in philanthropy and real estate development”.

In an interview soon after bagging the award Mr Ken Sharpe the CEO said he was committed to Zimbabwe and would concentrate his resources and strength to make a meaningful impact in the country through his company’s one billion brick vision.

The company has a vision of laying one billion bricks by 2050 and has since embarked on massive lifestyle development projects in Harare that include Pomona City, Millennium City and the upcoming Hills Golf Estate in Warren Park.

“This award is not only about me or WestProp but is also for all of us at home because today I represent my country and I want everyone to know that there are great things coming from Zimbabwe. As I always say our greatest asset is our people,” he said.

Although the company has a court case relating to some of the land they are building on, Mrs Tatiana Aleshina-Ellis, who was the Acting Chief Executive Officer in May 2023, said shareholders and customers were safe.

Mrs Ellis contends that even if the company were not to succeed on appeal its obligation “is a USD debt sounding in money and payable in RTGs at the rate of exchange at the time of payment for which sufficient safeguards have been put in place to pay the amount that may be deemed to be due and also without affecting the delivery of our project to our clients”.

In a passionate assurance Mrs Ellis said “we want to reassure you that your investment with us remains secure and unaffected. We will abide by the final determination of the Supreme Court”.

The “amount in dispute was in any event discharged in RTGs and settled in full in 2019 which at the rate of exchange at the time was equivalent to USS$1 million.

“The payment was made in local currency and according to the law applicable at the time which was clearly 1:1. However the amount in dispute is now before the Courts in respect of the interpretation, and or applicability of the Finance Act No. 2 of 2019,” she said.