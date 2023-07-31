Mnangagwa has ‘nullified the election’ by barring our candidates – Chamisa

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of ‘feeling the heat’ and resorting to effectively ‘nullifying’ the forthcoming elections by ordering the courts to disqualify 12 of his parliamentary candidates in Bulawayo.

Chamisa was addressing a campaign rally at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera on Sunday and touched on the political hot bubble that has seen the ruling party going to court claiming 12 CCC candidates had filed their nomination papers after the 4pm deadline.

Although High Court judge Justice Bongani Ndlovu ruled against the opposition candidates, the CCC has since appealed the decision at the Supreme Court.

“After feeling the heat, Mnangagwa has turned to the courts. In Bulawayo, he has barred our candidates,” Chamisa said.

“You can be the ruler, but you cannot be the leader, you can’t do what you want. This country belongs to God.

“If you bar the 12 candidates from contesting, therefore, you have nullified the election.

“If you have nullified the election, it means you are no longer the President. The seat is now vacant. A transitional government should be in place.

“If you bar the 12 candidates, it means there is no election. It is a coup on the ballot.

“It is a vote of no confidence on the elections, vote of no confidence on Zec.

“Mnangagwa anodherera (takes people for granted). He doesn’t know how angry we are.

“If we say no in this country, it is a no.

“He has no monopoly over being chaotic, he has no monopoly over being disorderly, monopoly over spoiling our party and dispersing our crowds.

“We come in peace, let us build this great nation.”

Chamisa meanwhile defended Saviour Kasukuwere, a former cabinet minister under the late president Robert Mugabe’s government, who was barred from running as an independent presidential candidate.

“I saw what they did to Kasukuwere. Where do you want Kasukuwere to contest elections? Do you want Kasukuwere to be a candidate in South Africa where he is not a (citizen)?”

“In the first place, why is Kasukuwere in South Africa? Why is Jonathan Moyo in Kenya? I don’t agree with them, but I know we should take care of people we differ with.

“We cannot be going around asking Mozambique, asking South Africa to take care of our people.

“We would rather correct each other in our mistakes and build this country together.”

“I was in rural Silobela (Midlands province) recently, the village heads confided in me that they are being forced to campaign for Zanu PF, that is wrong,” Chamisa said.

Zimbabwe is set for make or break elections on August 23 and the opposition feel Mnangagwa and his ruling party are weaponizing captured courts to gain an advantage.

In addition to 12 opposition CCC candidates being barred in Bulawayo, Kasukuwere, one of the independent candidates, has been barred from contesting the presidential election using a technicality that he has not been in the country long enough to be a candidate after fleeing the military coup in 2017.