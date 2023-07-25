‘Unstoppable’ Bosso cruise past Manica with Peter Muduhwa’s solitary strike

Central defender and vice-captain Peter Muduhwa’s first-half strike against Manica Diamonds was enough to hand ‘high-flying’ log leaders Highlanders FC maximum points at Barbourfields (BF) Stadium on Sunday.

The Warriors defender found the back of the net in the 27th minute, finishing off a Andrew Mbeba cross.

Muduhwa’s goal helped the Baltemar Brito coached side to cement their lead at the top of the table, opening the gap to four points after 16 matches.

It was Bosso’s fifth consecutive victory and they remain unbeaten this season.

Bosso’s gaffer Brito was delighted with the victory at the fortress home ground.

The 71-year-old dedicated the win to versatile midfielder Godfrey “Godera” Makaruse who suffered a career threatening injury at training on Friday.

Said the Brazilian born Portuguese gaffer: “This win goes to our Number 17 (Makaruse). He was injured (on Friday) and we dedicate this win to him.

“It’s all good we won. It’s a fascinating win, thank you Highlanders family. It’s another big win for us.”

Added Brito, Jose Mourinho’s former assistant coach: “We are greatly improving as compared to last year. We don’t have match analysts but we are doing better and winning matches”

Bosso who are enjoying their form, last went for 16 games unbeaten run under Zambian coach Kelvin Kaindu in 2012.

Kaindu’s team set the longest league unbeaten run record in modern Premier Soccer League (PSL), going for 23 matches without tasting defeat.

Highlanders play Ngezi Platinum Stars in the next encounter away at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro next weekend.

Its a top of the table clash that will see Ngezi fighting to close the gap while Bosso will be hoping to stretch the lead.

Bosso are at the top of the table with 34 points while the platinum miners are second with 30 points after playing the same number of games (16).