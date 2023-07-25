Terrence Dzvukamanja aiming to win silverware with SuperSport United

Zimbabwean international forward Terrence Dzvukamanja has said he wants to win trophies with his new paymasters SuperSport United.

Dzvukamanja who was unveiled by the Pretoria based side on Friday after joining them as a free agent earlier last week told the club’s media:

“As a player, I can’t lie. I want to achieve (win) the medals. That’s the first thing,” said the former Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits lanky attacker.

“So, my target for now is to get the MTN8, the league also. Don’t forget that we are playing in the CAF Confederations Cup and we have to compete and get it (win) also.

“As a player, I want to achieve a lot in the club. I want to score goals and obviously win trophies.”

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder dumped Pirates for SuperSport after ‘failing to reach an agreement’ with the club after negotiations following expiry of his contract in June 2023.

The Buccaneers confirmed the former Ngezi Platinum Stars’ departure in a statement issued on 17 July 2023.

“Terrence Dzvukamanja, approached the Club pleading to be released to play in Zimbabwe to be close to home in order to address pressing family matters,” reads part of the statement.

“After consideration, the Club offered to pay his salary whilst sorting out his personal issues at home. The Club acceded to this on compassionate grounds.

“As part of the Club’s commitment to players’ welfare, Orlando Pirates makes an effort to, where possible, meet the players’ requests in circumstances that help amongst other things, their mental wellbeing.

“The Club was therefore surprised by an approach from SuperSport United for the player’s services since the Club had made plans to include the player in their CAF Champions League squad.

“With this new development, the Club will release Dzvukamanja to SuperSport United.”

Last season, Dzvukamanja helped Pirates win the MTN-8 Cup after netting the winner in their final against Sekhukhune United.

He also won the Nedbank Cup with the Soweto giants in the same (2022/23) season.