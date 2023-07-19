Zimbabwe return to FIFA family delights Summerfield; midfielder hoping for Warriors call up

Zimbabwe’s readmission to international football by FIFA after 17 months in the cold owing to third party interference, has excited England based former Warriors U-20 attacking midfielder Sebastien Summerfield.

Expressing his delight following lifting of the suspension by the world football governing body, Summerfield who also outlined that he is hoping for a senior national team call up ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in November said:

“Our [Zimbabwe] was one of the most toughest things that we endured as a football loving nation especially for us the young talent because we missed out on so many competitions as well as opportunities,” the 21-year-old told Nehanda Radio from his base in the UK.

The youthful player who plays as a left or right winger was part of the Young Warriors squad that played at the Cosafa Cup Under-20 championship in South Africa back in December 2020.

Summerfield went on to ‘pour out’ how he wishes one day he could don the gold and green Warriors jersey saying he is ready to “die for the badge”.

“I’m gonna ‘die for the badge’ and I’m gonna die for the Warriors because for me, there is nothing more I would like to do, than making it into the Warriors team and make everyone proud.

“Those are the aspirations that are pushing and that I’m striving towards them because that is what I want to.”

The 21-year-old went on to add that his biggest dream is to “play for the Warriors, not in the Uefa Champions League or English Premier League”.

Zimbabwe’s suspension was lifted by FIFA last week after all parties involved reached a common ground to return international football in the country.

The Warriors were then included in the draw for the Africa world cup qualifiers where they were placed in Group C together with football power-house Nigeria, neighbours and rivals South Africa, Lesotho, Benin as well as Rwanda.